A young Ghanaian nurse has taken to social media to showcase another side of her aside from saving lives at the hospital.

The young lady, known as Leemat, in a TikTok video displayed her impressive football talent.

Leemat, a young Ghanaian nurse exhibits impressive football skills at the hospital. Photo credit: @leemat995/TikTok.

Leemat was spotted in a video juggling a football in her nursing uniform at a medical facility.

The young Ghanaian nurse juggled the ball, known as totals in Ghanaian local parlance, with her right foot in an impressive fashion.

Wearing a white veil (hijab) on top of a green uniform, Leemat completed about 15 juggling attempts in the presence of some of her colleagues, in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Leemat's spectacular display with the ball on her feet suggests that she may have played the game at the amateur level in the past.

Leemat encouraged to trade nursing for football

Netizens who chanced on Leemat's video encouraged her to trade nursing for football because they consider her talented.

@OY DHEBHAD SOLDIER said:

"What are you doing in that dress remove am and come for Jersey number 10."

@billyfotos4 also said:

"very pretty to me dear pls kindly follow me Back dear."

@Abdel Basit comment:

"u are in de wrong profession ,go to the field dats where u belong to."

@Danny McCoy also commented:

"Is soccer not played with jersey? That uniform and hospital premises is so wrong."

@Alhaji lanky wrote:

"Black queens you have a missed call."

@benzema948 also wrote:

"go work u carry ball go work. is that football park. if that was up town (America) u are fired."

