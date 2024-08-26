A Ghanaian social media content creator has put a smile on the face of a street hawker who is physically challenged

The content creator, through the support of some Ghanaians abroad, donated a wheelchair to the street hawker

The physically challenged man was also presented with an amount of money to support his business

A Ghanaian content creator has aided a physically challenged street hawker on the streets of Accra.

The content creator, known on his socials as @ghhanaboy, presented a wheelchair to the physically challenged man who was on the street hawking to make ends meet.

Ghanaian content creator donates a wheelchair to a physically challenged street hawker. Photo credit: @ghhanaboy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

@ghhanaboy's donation to the street hawker was courtesy of some benevolent Ghanaians based abroad who follow his page.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian content creator explained that the donors are based in the UK, the US and Germany.

Aside from the wheelchair, @ghhanaboy also presented an undisclosed amount of money to the physically challenged man to support his trade.

"God bless all who came through today. God bless all givers," he wrote in the caption of the video posted on TikTok."

Reactions to @ghhanaboy's act of kindness

The video of @ghhanaboy's act of kindness had reached over 7,000 people as of the time of drafting this report, garnering over 7.8k likes and 257 comments.

@Anthonykumako said:

"He can count money better than some of us. We the digital boys."

@samzibitsamuel also said:

"am happy because he is happy. God bless any cheerful giver ."

@gr8tnex commented:

"keep up the good work brother, may the Lord's blessings be upon you."

@CreativeDigitalVibez also commented:

"God bless this man forever. Amen."

@Fully_Qu^ench reacted:

"God bless u bro yesti Kraa I saw u for Nima police station there."

Street beggar makes GH¢150 a day

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Aisha Ibrahim, a young girl who begs for alms on the street, opened up about her daily earnings.

In a video shared on TikTok, Aisha stated that she makes a minimum of GH¢150 daily from her street begging trade in Accra.

The young girl also indicated her strong desire to go back to school to further her education.

Source: YEN.com.gh