A Ghanaian lady has opened up about how she's been a side chick to a married man for 14 years, has two children with him, and the wife is unaware

She plans to keep it secret and believes married women should appreciate side chicks for helping sustain their marriages

She advises other side chicks to follow set boundaries, like not calling the man after 6pm

A young Ghanaian lady has indicated that she has been a side chick to a married man for 14 years and counting.

The lady added that she and her man have two children, and the legally married wife is unaware of this.

In a TikTok video, the young lady said the man's wife does not know about her and that she does not intend to disclose the well-kept secret anytime soon.

“I have been dating someone’s husband for 14 years, and she is not aware of it. We have two children. I am not ready to let her know, so I will not do anything that will trouble our relationship.”

She said married women should thank side chicks for helping sustain their marriages instead of fighting them or thinking that their husbands are cheating on them.

“As for you the married women, be grateful for side chicks and stop looking to fight us. Some of the side chicks are also not adhering to simple instructions. Why are you calling the man after 6pm when he has told you not to do so?”

Mixed reactions greet side chick's video

Several people who watched the video, which was shared by @keeplifegh03, commented. There were varied opinions. YEN.com.gh has collated some comments. Read them below:

||Gal🥰lyk🦋kiima🥰🥰 said:

“Sisterhood is proud of you 👍 🤣”

Lady K wrote:

“What makes her think his wife doesn’t know 🤣🤣🤣🤣”

Queenie _Gray❤️🖇️🔐 said:

“She even has students eeii 😂😂😂”

Ama Joyce wrote:

“if the marriage is easy let him married you too wai😂”

Dess Mond142 asked:

“so is this an achievement anaa”

E_&_H❤️🕊️ said:

“So after all do u still pray for a faithful husband 😏😏😏”

Judge Kumpala wrote:

“Why does sidechicks think wives are not doing something right? And so they are the ones who can correct the mistakes of the wives for the men”

Kratapha 📑said:

“sisterhood please what is her position in the organisation. please make her the president 😁we beg you...”

