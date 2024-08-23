Bishop Raymond Acquah and Lady Dzifa Acquah renewed their marriage vows after 20 years married

Bishop Acquah praised his wife for leaving her life in the UK to marry him in Ghana when he had nothing

Lady Dzifa described her husband as her 'starlight' and said every woman deserved a partner like him

A Ghanaian couple has renewed their marriage vows after 20 years together in holy matrimony.

Bishop Raymond Acquah and his wife, Lady Dzifa Acquah, showed that even though they have been married for years, they have not lost their romantic sides.

Bishop Acquah and his wife, Lady Dzifa, renew their marital vows after 20 years. Photo credit: @lady_dzifaacquah

In a video shared by @osei_douglas_live, Bishop Acquah, while saying his vows, reminisced how his wife left her good life in the UK to marry him in Ghana and start life there.

“It’s been 20 years since we started this journey. We started very little, insignificant and almost hopeless. 20 years ago, when you decided to leave the United Kingdom to come and marry me. I remember telling you a time will come when I will take you to different places in the world.”

He recalled how far they had come as a couple and celebrated his wife for being by his side through it all.

On her part, Lady Dzifa Acquah described her husband as her ‘starlight’.

“The one whose arms are home. A full-size gift every woman deserves at least once in a lifetime.”

The couple pledged to stand by each other for the rest of their lives. Their best man and maid of honour was the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and his wife Vera George.

Netizens congratulate couple for 20 happy years

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the video shared by @osei_douglas_live.

eddy_acquah said:

“This was beautiful to watch 🔥🔥🔥”

annebabe_ wrote:

“This is beautiful. I was all smiles watching it. We pray for many more glorious years ahead… congratulations to you King Ray and Mummy💕❤️”

Cobenewao said:

“The vows will tear you up ❤️”

Aivlyscouturegh wrote:

“My bishop and his fashionista mama❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥this is beautiful.”

Ekplormz said:

“Wow 20yrs --- ❤️❤️❤️ congratulations 🎊”

nana_akuanyamekye1 wrote:

“Father Lord this is me and my future husband, we will celebrate 20 years, 40 years, and even 60 years together and beyond and enjoy the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living in Jesus Mighty Name Amen. Congratulations”

Ritaasare said:

“Congratulations to you both 🔥”

Perfecttawiah wrote:

“❤️❤️❤️love like this”

