The son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams has shared some encouraging words with people struggling with drug addiction.

Daniel shared the message on his birthday, Sunday, August 25, 2024, at The Prayer Cathedral, Action Chapel International.

In a video shared on social media, Daniel assured anyone battling addiction that they would overcome one day.

“For every youth who is struggling out there with this disease of addiction, you will overcome in Jesus' name. If my father, the Archbishop, could overcome, and if I can overcome, you will overcome.”

Daniel thanks his family for their support

Meanwhile, Daniel also expressed his gratitude to his family for their love and show of concern. He was particularly grateful to his father for never giving up on him.

“Through every pit and every hell that the enemy has taken me through, my father has stood there for me and raised me out. I thank God for all my family. It is indescribable to explain how I feel right now just to be with my family. I love my mothers.”

Netizens express joy for Daniel’s recovery

Several people who watched the video shared by Oheneba Michael on Facebook applauded Daniel for how far he has come.

Deborah Dela-edem Lumor said:

“Aww, amen oo. Love is all people like this need. I am so happy to see this. May God make his restoration permanent”

Grace Madona Tamakloe wrote:

“This is beautiful and we thank God”

Stanley Opare said:

“Ooo am soo proud of you boy. Much love”

Frederick Gbertey wrote:

“Woooooowww glory be to God Almighty. Awwww i am so happy to see this. God is wonderful!!!. Thanks for sharing Bishop.”

Abena Mills said:

“Amen and Amen, I thank GOD for your life and for the lives of your family and friends who supported you to this stage.”

Daniel Duncan Williams leads worship in church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daniel Duncan Williams led a praise and worship session at the Action Chapel International on his birthday.

In a video, the son of the Archbishop was wearing a white kaftan and led the choir to minister.

His vibrant performance was well-received, making the ministration a joyful success.

