Tracy Osei, a Ghanaian lady in the UK, is regretting leaving her successful business in Ghana, where she lived comfortably

She moved to support her son's football dreams but now earns significantly less and plans to return once he turns 18

Tracy advised established businesspeople in Ghana not to avoid relocating as life overseas was not as easy as it often seemed

A Ghanaian woman living in the UK has indicated she was more comfortable in Ghana than living abroad.

Tracy Osei said she owned a business that was doing well before she left Ghana but now earned 'peanuts'.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Tracy Osei said she had not intended to stay in the UK for long.

She explained that she left her lucrative business to travel because her son wants to become a professional footballer in England.

Tracy Osei said she was a private loan lender in Ghana, earning her some good money, which allowed her to live a good life.

“Before I travelled to the UK, I owned a 5-bedroom house with three cars. I was comfortable until I came here. I don’t enjoy living here because I didn’t come to make money. My income here is peanuts to me. I will go back to Ghana when my son is 18 years old.”

In Tracy Osei's view, an established businessperson in Ghana should not sell their properties and relocate abroad in search of greener pastures.

“Abroad is for hustlers. Don’t travel if you are living a good life in Ghana because many have regretted that decision. There is no guarantee that you will be successful. It is not easy as we see it.”

Netizens react to video of Ghanaian in UK

Several social media users who saw the video shared their opinions on Tracy Osei's story. YEN.com.gh has collated some of their comments.

@jgyegyiri said:

"The first time a rich lady has shown working. Excellent and all the best."

@GiftyDeb wrote:

"Obimanso is for we the hustlers ooooo. Not for those who have made it big in Ghana. If you're OK in Ghana, please stay and enjoy your life and freedom. I love it here saa"

@91vans said:

"God bless DJ Nyame for bringing us this amazing interview. May God bless this lady and bring her son’s dream into fruition in Jesus Christ name amen"

@TerenceMicheal10 wrote:

"So this interview confirms the notion that “traveling overseas (abroad) is for the “poor” is actually true."

@francisjunioropoku6864 said:

"Reminder: You cannot out-hustle a dying economy. Travel if you need to."

@musamohamed2393 wrote:

In fact this is a typical definition of ‘Aborakyire is for the charcoal seller’s son, I mean that truck pusher int the street chaiii

@Victoria-ro2yw said:

"Please stop contradicting yourself, If Ghana is good why do you want to leave your child where you say is difficult to leave. Hummmmm i dont get you"

Ghanaian in UK to move back home

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian also based in the UK wished to return to Ghana.

Diana explained that she thought travelling abroad would fulfil her; however, her perspective changed after she arrived.

The Ghanaian said she experienced some harsh challenges during her first week, which also led to her decision.

