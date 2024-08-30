A Ghanaian lady has expressed a strong desire for a man who could control and tame her when necessary

The lady stated that she could sometimes be hyper and overreactive, so she needed someone who could tell her what to do at home

Her opinion attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians who came across her video on social media

A young Ghanaian lady has opened up about the type of man she would want to settle down with in marriage.

Speaking during a podcast dubbed Speak Up, the unidentified lady stated her preference for what she termed as "controlling men".

Describing herself as hyper, the young lady said she fancied a man who would tell her what to do in the house.

The young lady exhibited a strong sense of self-awareness in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

She stated that if her man happens to be the calm type, she believes she would frustrate the hell out of his life with her indiscretion and hyper behaviour.

'If I want to date a man, I'm a little hyper in nature. I'm the kind of person, today I want to go to blom, tomorrow I want to be here. So If I'm dating I will actually look out for a man who will tell me what to do, not someone who sits on me. If you are those kind of slow boys I will frustrate you till you die," she said.

The young lady was however quick to clarify that she was not looking for an abusive man, but one who would put some level of checks on her.

Ghanaians react to the lady's video

Ghanaians on social media reacted to the young lady's assertions upon seeing the video on TikTok.

@Hĕlmond reacted:

"yet they've not found that man."

@Kwadwo also reacted:

"Her point is valid.She knows her strength and weaknesses".

@MVP said:

"They say the want this trust me, when she gets it she will complain he is too controlling smh."

@KimmichJnr also said:

"People don’t understand her cux they don’t know self identity and capabilities. Know yourself well n you will get a good partner. Reason why a lot of relationships are collapsing."

