Presidential aspirant Kofi Akpaloo stated that he requires any man seeking to marry his daughter to impregnate her before marriage

In a video shared on X, Akpaloo emphasised he doesn't want his daughter stressed over fertility problems after marriage

Several social media users commented on the video, expressing varied opinions and thoughts on Kofi Akpaloo's assertion

The flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has mentioned the condition any man must meet before he allows him to marry his daughter.

The politician said he would not compromise on that condition and would not allow his daughter to marry any man who does not meet the requirement.

Kofi Akpaloo says his daughter must be pregnant before she marries. Photo credit: Percival Kofi Akpaloo

In a video shared on X by @sikaofficial1, Kofi Apaloo said he does not want any man to stress his daughter with baby-making issues after marriage.

“If you are a man and want to marry my daughter, I want you to impregnate her before you marry her. I do not want you to marry my daughter and start stressing her for babies. Maybe the problem may not be from her. I even hope my daughter will give birth even before they marry.”

He argued that, as his daughter had already given the man a child, there would be fewer problems when they got married.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Kofi Apaloo's assertion

Several social media users who watched the video reacted to it. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@AbdulWahab264 said:

“I agree with him this is good idea”

@troyisme_ wrote:

“ei why’s that’s thou?”

@mr_president789 said:

“Then people go chew en daughter keep lol”

@gakenkeyisadrug wrote:

"That one too is a good idea 👍"

@kwesi_boujee said:

“Girl bi do wedding last three months jst yesterday she born”

@charllycolegh wrote:

“Solid”

@elborgatti said:

“Ghanaians are not from here . I told you guys before . Leave them alone 😆”

Akpaloo calls for increase in betting tax

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Akpaloo said the betting tax should be increased to deter the youth from betting.

He condemned betting, saying it was an evil activity. Kofi Akpaloo also said that if he is voted as president, he will create more jobs so the youth can be engaged instead of using their time to bet.

