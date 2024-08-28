A Nigerian lady living in Ghana has suffered a painful heartbreak after her Ghanaian boyfriend denied being in a relationship with her

This was after the lady put her boyfriend through a loyalty test, in which he failed to mention her name as the woman in his life

After the boyfriend failed her test, the young lady said she was done with the relationship

A Nigerian girl has had her heart broken by her Ghanaian boyfriend after he failed a loyalty test she put him to.

According to the lady, she had been dating her the man named Micheal for three solid years and wanted to test the strength of their relationship.

A Ghanaian boyfriend breaks his Nigerian girlfriend's heart after failing a loyalty test. Photo credit: @billy_nsb/TikTok.

To successfully conduct the loyalty test, the Nigerian lady contacted the services of @billy_nsb, a social media content creator, to help her.

However, when Micheal was called on the phone and asked to mention his girlfriend's name and request a love song for her, he denied being in a relationship with anyone woman.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Micheal said he did not know the Nigerian lady claiming to be his girlfriend.

"Who is that girlfriend, I don't have any girlfriend," he said and dropped the call.

The Nigerian lady, having been denied on the phone call, concealed her emotions with loud laughter, adding that she was going to cut ties with her boyfriend.

"I'm okay, but I cannot continue that kind relationship. I case something happens to me right now, the first person number I will give is my boyfriend. They will call him and he would say I don't know that person, I not in a relationship. That means he is dating someone else so I'm not going to continue that kind relationship," she said.

Nigerian lady urged to move on

Netizens, upon seeing the video on TikTok, urged the Nigerian lady to move on with her life and forget about her Ghanaian boyfriend.

@Gideon Owusu reacted:

"You are beautiful okay just move on"

@kelly also reacted:

"very nice lady like this i need her in my life no cheat last stop."

@King_Carter said:

"The reason why she is okay that she get another boyfriend."

@The perfect Tv also said:

"Very nice beautiful girl buh got disappointed."

Officialkwesirock commented:

"She’s making sense tho . She better run."

