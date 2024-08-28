Kofi Gabs, a Ghanaian cleaner in the Netherlands, shared a video of him enjoying life with his white girlfriend

In the video, they relax in a bathtub, sip champagne, and kiss while enjoying Spyro's "Who's your guy" song

Several people on social media who saw the video wondered if Mr Happiness was a cleaner considering the life he is living

A Ghanaian man who works as a cleaner in the Netherlands, Kofi Gabs, popularly called Mr Happiness, has shared a video of him living his best life.

Through his video, Mr Happiness showed that one can enjoy life if one works and earns enough.

Mr Happiness and his woman enjoy themselves with a bottle of champagne in a bathtub. Photo credit: @kofigabs

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, Kofi Gabs and his white partner were in a bathtub with his white woman.

They had champagne while Spyro's 'Who's your guy' played in the background.

Mr Happiness sang along to assure his woman that he would always choose her.

In the video, the two kissed a few times and seemed happy to be together.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Mr Happiness' enjoyment

Netizens reacted to Mr Happiness' video he shared on X. Many wondered how he could afford such luxury if he is only a cleaner. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@TawficQ said:

Enjoy 🔥bra Kofi ! You are whoever you say you are! 💯

@prxcott13 wrote:

“See the life a cleaner is leaving abroad and see the life degree holders and those with higher qualifications are living, our leaders have failed us”

@edkings91 said:

“You Only Live Once but Chairman Gabs Dey live Twice 😂 Enjoyyyyy 😂😂”

@JamaalDamoah wrote:

“You people sure say this man be cleaner?”

@QwaquQwaqu said:

“Whatever “juju” you used on this woman is strong ooo ! Herh 😂😂”

@ShotcallerYRN wrote:

"Gabs you do all I swear"

@iamasiamxx said:

"I'm forwarding this to Bawumia 😂"

@badman_me1 wrote:

"Life dey bee!!!"

@KwesiAsamo10818 said:

"Life is tasty like honey. Enjoy the beautiful moments today man"

Mr Happiness disagrees with Dr Otabil

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Happiness shared his opinion on Dr Mensa Otabil's advice to single young people.

In a video, Mr Happiness said he was against the advice of the pastor, who said people who wish to marry should not wait to get rich before they do so.

The comment section of his post was divided since some agreed and others disagreed with his assertion.

Source: YEN.com.gh