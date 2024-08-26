Ghanaian content creator Wode Maya and his wife Miss Trudy's union is feared to be in jeopardy

This comes after her wife's remarks in a recent interview talking about their bittersweet relationship as two public figures

The YouTuber's recent posts have steered the conversation of his marriage into a more positive direction

Wode Maya and Kenyan's Miss Trudy have become a power couple thanks to the former's strides as a YouTuber and content creator.

The Ghanaian globetrotter, who was the first Ghanaian to reach a million subscribers on YouTube, married his wife in 2022.

A recent video of Miss Trudy talking about her struggles as a wife sparked their divorce rumours.

In the video, the beautiful Kenyan woman shed light on her bittersweet life as Wode Maya's wife.

Many took her remarks as a sign that her union with Wode Maya was under siege. However, the YouTuber's recent posts, amidst their divorce rumours, suggest otherwise.

She established that their marriage had not been perfect, but they were working toward improving things.

The YouTuber shared a video of a farm date with his wife and later shared loved-up photos of them together on social media.

Wode Maya and wife excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wode May and his wife's loved-up moments.

The Jacobs family USA said:

"Beautiful couple. May God bless your marriage. No evil formed against you will prosper.🙏"

Tosinger wrote:

"Lovely 😊 pls no more media interviews about your marriage"

Atibu Misenga noted:

"Beautiful couple indeed 😍 love your mindset ❤️"

Asher Omondi remarked:

"Take good care of our girl. You toy around with her feelings, we declare you persona non grata."

Eliud Otieno Odhiambo added:

"I was about to come to Ghana to mediate between you guys"

Wode Maya brags about his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya had opened up about the investment he had channelled towards his wife, Miss Trudy.

Speaking to KSM, the YouTuber shared his unique approach to marital finances and had taken a significant step in making her wife financially independent.

