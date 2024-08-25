A video of Ghanaian presidential aspirant Kofi Akpaloo condemning betting has surfaced on social media

Kofi Akpaloo, in an interview with Star FM, stated that Betting Tax should be increased to discourage the youth from engaging in the act

Also, he said he would create more jobs for the youth so that they would not rely on betting as their source of income

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, a presidential aspirant in the upcoming December 7, 2024, elections, has called for an increase in the Betting Tax.

In an interview on Star FM, he indicated that increasing the Betting Tax would discourage the youth from betting. He noted that betting is evil and should not be a significant source of income for the Ghanaian youth.

The LPG leader noted that if voted into office, he would create more jobs for the youth so they would no longer depend on betting as a source of livelihood.

Ghana's Betting Tax

The current administration, led by President Akufo-Addo, introduced a 10% betting tax on all winnings in August 2023.

The new tax system for bets and lottery was part of revisions under the amended Income Tax Act 2023 (No.2), Act 1094. Despite being heavily resisted by the Ghanaian youth, the government introduced the tax.

Kofi Akpaloo supports betting tax

Sharing his views on Star FM, Kofi Akpaloo stated that he supported the tax and that it should be increased.

Netizens criticise Kofi Akpaloo over his comments

Despite stating his candid opinions, many netizens were not happy with Kofi Akpaloo's remarks and took to the comment section to criticise him.

@Nana Barima Akoto wrote:

"You do the kind of politic you do and secure contracts from NPP. You benefit from the corrupt system and now you have the effrontery to spew this rubbish."

@Dorian Kudjo Sakyi wrote:

"Is it your money that they use in betting?"

@Mubaric Ali wrote:

"If only the youth will get good paying jobs ,the economy of the country is made better will we really find joy in betting."

@Masoud Ayariga wrote:

"Bet is bad."

@Kamal Seidu wrote:

"Look at this stupid dog looting state resources along side that evil organization called NPP."

@Citizen Kobe wrote:

"U shd rather increase the prison space for the thieves ruling the country."

Shatta Wale laments about betting tax

Unlike Kofi Akpaloo, many Ghanaians, including some celebrities, are unhappy with the betting tax. Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has recently voiced concerns over the tax, stating that it was sabotaging the future of the youth.

He argued that betting was a source of income for the youth and, therefore, should not be taxed.

Source: YEN.com.gh