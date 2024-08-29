KNUST Graduand Passes Away After Falling Into Galamsey Pit: "What A World"
- A KNUST graduand has sadly passed away after completing his final semester exam and reporting home
- According to an X post made by Voice_of_KNUST, the young man died after falling into a galamsey pit
- Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views
Tragic news has hit the family of a KNUST student who recently completed his final year exam. According to a post on @Voice_of_KNUST, the young man, Patrick Mensah, sadly passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.
The report indicated that Patrick, a BSc Agric Biotech student, wrote his final paper and left for the house on Monday, August 26, 2024.
According to his uncle, he visited a friend the following day at a galamsey site in Manso. While engaging in the galamsey, a gentleman got trapped in a pit.
In an attempt to rescue the young man who had fallen into the pit, he ended up falling in himself and could not be rescued, leading to his demise.
See the post below:
Netizens saddened by tragic news
Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken by the development. They took to the comment section to express their views.
@views09 wrote:
"After completing a 4 year program herr I feel for his parents. May his soul rest in peace."
@lukman2330 wrote:
"I can’t even sleep man. What a world."
@_PerrySam wrote:
"Oh this is heartbreaking."
@nkay_LM wrote:
"He completed and probably needed money after hearing numerous plights of graduates who struggle to make money. He wanted a different story and thought galamsey was a way out."
@Larry LeBron wrote:
"And you think these things happen like that?"
@AmoPokuLamptey wrote:
"Like how come .Rescuing someone ended him like this ??? Eiii na Ewiase b3n koraa nie As3m oooo. My condolences to his family."
Sixth-year KNUST student dies
Source: YEN.com.gh
