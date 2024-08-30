Two off-duty police constables were remanded into police custody after they allegedly attacked an Okada rider and stole his funds

The police officers were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery, which they denied

The duo, both stationed at the Accra Central District Police Command, had allegedly forced the Okada rider to send money from his phone to another

Two off-duty police constables have been remanded into custody after they allegedly attacked an Okada rider and stole GH¢3,700.

The accused, General Lance Corporals Philmon Agbevem and Peter Kwame Badagbor, were arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court, where they were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Two police officers are in remand after allegedly robbing an Okada rider.

The duo, both stationed at the Accra Central District Police Command, had allegedly forced the Okada rider to send money from his mobile money account to another registered to one Hope Alorvodzi.

What happened?

According to the complainant, on July 21, 2024, the two off-duty police officers on a motorcycle had apprehended the complainant, Emmanuel Amertodor, an Okada rider.

The police officers had accused Ametodor and his pillion rider of stealing a purse containing a mobile phone and other personal effects from a lady at the National Theatre and were heading towards the Thomas Sankara roundabout.

The complainant said the two off-duty police officers had trailed him to Christ the King, where the officers dressed in their uniforms and armed with rifles had stopped him in front of the Jubilee House and forced him to make the withdrawal.

The two had also subjected the Okada rider to severe beatings and handcuffed him, after which they collected an additional GH¢120 from him.

The Okada rider then reported the case to the Police at Cantonments for investigations and then to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters for further investigation.

The accused were apprehended on August 8, 2024, where they admitted to arresting the complainant on July 21, 2024, during interrogations but denied robbing him of the sum stated on the charge sheet.

The police officers have denied all charges levelled against them and are to appear before the court on September 10, 2024.

