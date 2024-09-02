A Ghanaian woman who owns property said she ejects tenants who do not support the New Patriotic Party

She explained that she treated her tenants like her children and expected them to also follow her wishes

If a tenant did not align with her political views, she insisted on ejecting them, regardless of the situation

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman who sells in the market and owns a landed property has shared the main reason she ejected tenants from her house.

She said she did not compromise on a certain condition, no matter the situation.

A Ghanaian landlady says she will eject her tenants if they don't support the same political party as her. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, shared by @eddie_wrt, the woman said every tenant of her property must support the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The woman explained that she treats her tenants like her biological children and would do anything for them, but therefore expected them also to do what she wanted.

“If you rent my property and I realise you are not a sympathiser of NPP, I will eject you. It’s because I love you that I have agreed to stay with you. If I do what you want for you, then you must also do what I want.

“When you rent my house, I take you as my child. I will do anything for you as a mother. So why will you do what I don’t like? I will eject you,” she reiterated.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on landlady's video

Some people who saw the video reacted to it and YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@naasam_michael said:

“We’ve been programmed I swear 😂😂😂”

@Mogyimii wrote:

“It looks as if these market women are imported from another world by npp. Even if they lose their jobs they still support them eii. I wish I could make a voice note. Nkwasia adwen paa nie eii”

@rache16348 said:

“Like I said the other day. The progress of this country go keep waa”

@GHDeservesBest wrote:

“The “Number Reason” Ghana is retrogressing. The illiterate and ignorant people in Kumasi too much. They have no knowledge on why they vote. They only vote base on tribe not for their progress in life”

@kaydeealive said:

“I do not agree with her though but seriously can you blame her? Ndc fuor are a pretty much an annoying group of people”

@coachmamah wrote:

“Everyone knows the country is going down but people prefer to perish with their tribal and political party's than to be saved by another party or person.”

Landlord ejects tenant for buying AC unit

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that a Ghanaian man who pays GH¢100 monthly as rent had bought an air conditioner, which angered his landlord.

The landlord then promised to eject the tenant since he had only paid an amount of GH¢2,400 for two years but could still buy an AC worth GH¢4,500.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh