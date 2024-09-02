A video of English footballer of Ghanaian descent, Eddie Nketiah, reuniting with his nursery teacher has surfaced online

The woman, who was delighted to have met his former student again, shared fond memories of the young man in his childhood

The emotional scene touched netizens who saw the video and took to the comments section to express their views

Renowned English player Eddie Nketiah, of Ghanaian descent, has reunited with his nursery teacher. The Crystal Palace player and his teacher were delighted to meet each other again.

The touching encounter occurred in his nursery school car park when Eddie took some time off to visit his former school.

The woman shared fond memories of the young man's childhood, recounting that she changed his nappies when he was in her class.

Eddie's teacher was astounded to see his former student again and expressed her pride in the young man of Ghanaian descent.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

The video of Eddie Nketiah's reunion with his nursery has warmed the hearts of many netizens who saw the video.

@Official Blogger wrote:

"I’m so proud of you Mom."

@GAZALI wrote:

"Nice n gud luck bro."

@Ama Chavez wrote:

"Eddy grew up in Deptford?"

@Society wrote:

"Link up there."

@samsunghenry wrote:

"God bless teachers."

@bhim mama wrote:

"Lovely.

@kingzuchy wrote:

"Teacher is saying 30 years ago meanwhile Nketiah will be like I'm 20 years, but it's okay no challenge!"

@Macedox wrote:

"Take cara of him. Take care of Eddie. What a player."

@Karen Doolan Mockler wrote:

"Look after Eddie he is a keeper."

@Chivi wrote:

"Take care of him, we miss you Eddie."

@nickoskyler wrote:

"At first I thought it was the speaker of Ugandan parliament."

@JoeyTheFrog wrote:

"Since when did he move."

Manasseh Azure reunites with primary school teacher

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has reunited with his primary school teacher after 20 years.

The renowned journalist and his teacher were very delighted to meet his teacher again after about two decades of completing school.

