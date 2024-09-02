A young Ghanaian woman based in Kumasi has surprised her boyfriend, who is a mechanic, with gifts on his birthday

The man, while at his shop fixing an engine, received a parcel from his girlfriend to make his special day memorable

He received a number of gifts and also watched as a saxophonist serenaded him with birthday tunes from his lover

A Kumasi-based Ghanaian woman demonstrated love and affection for her boyfriend, who is a mechanic, on his birthday.

The unidentified man was at his shop when his girlfriend sent Patty's Giftery, a gift shop in Kumasi, to surprise him with presents.

A Ghanaian woman based in Kumasi surprises her boyfriend with a bouquet of money at his mechanic shop on his birthday. Photo credit: @gift.house3/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman, whose name is yet to be identified, presented her boyfriend with a nicely packaged bouquet of money, balloons, and a card as his birthday gift.

Aside from the gifts, the Ghanaian woman also sent a saxophonist to serenade her man with melodious tunes at his mechanic shop.

"His girlfriend surprised him at work and stole his heart once again," the caption of the video read.

The boyfriend received his gifts with excitement and expressed his gratitude.

Ghanaians online celebrate the birthday man

Ghanaians on social media who chanced on the video extended their good wishes to the birthday celebrants.

@Han_Nah said

"So no one is doing some in Accra."

@estherodarquaye0 also said:

"That’s a fantastic woman you have. Keep her well Oga."

@Desmond Sewor wrote

"You the ladies are not commenting."

@Lizbetho also wrote.

"wow happy birthday to you bro."

@obapa Mary@55 commented:

"Only in Kumasi or anywhere."

@nicholasboansi also commented:

"I swear the lady is well well trained woow."

Ladies celebrate faithful boyfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghanaian ladies celebrated their 'boyfriend' for being faithful to them.

The ladies, in a video, surprised the young man with gifts moments after he ended his final university exam.

He is an Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development student.

The ladies spoiled him on his special day with three bouquets of money, balloons, and even some flowers.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh