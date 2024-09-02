A popular Ghanaian car dealer raised GH¢ 220,000 in under a week for a little boy who lost his leg in a motorbike accident

Carbuddy received funds from his followers on social media as their way of supporting little Evans

The funds will be placed in an ADB investment account to provide a monthly stipend for the child

A famous Ghanaian car enthusiast and dealer has demonstrated incredible kindness by rallying support to raise GH¢220,000 in less than a week for a boy who tragically lost his leg in a severe motorbike accident.

Carbuddy received tremendous support from his followers and friends on social media, especially Snapchat.

Ghanaian car dealer Carbuddy raises funds and donates to support little Evans, who lost his leg in a motor accident. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

According to Carbuddy the substantial amount raised will bring financial relief to the family and create a long-term support system for Baby Evans.

He disclosed that the money raised will be deposited in an ADB Personal Investment Plan (PIP) account. The interest generated from this account will be withdrawn quarterly, ensuring a steady monthly stipend for baby Evans.

This plan will ensure that the boy and his family receive sustained financial support over time, helping them manage ongoing medical expenses and other needs.

In addition to the financial assistance, Carbuddy and his network of supporters donated various baby essentials, including toiletries, baby clothing, and additional cash to the family.

Netizens applaud Carbuddy for his donation

Several people on social media praised Carbuddy for helping the little boy. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@PascaLifestyle said:

“So sad to see, and thanks to the carbuddy for the massive support”

@KaafeBuulu wrote:

“Hard. God bless Reckless”

@IamLISER wrote:

“GOD BLESS HIM and whoever helped this family 🙏🏾”

@50billionsPerry said:

“Something we auto dealers love to see.. @CarBuddyGh God richly bless you🙌”

@SSulleyseidu539 wrote:

“This is very sad to watch ya Allah bless each and everyone who contributed to this”

@lamptey_dede said:

“God bless car buddy and everyone who contributed”

McBrown Frees 47 Prisoners On Her 47th Birthday

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown paid the fines of 47 prisoners on her 47th birthday, August 15, 2024.

In a video, the selected prisoners of the James Camp Prison were excited and thanked Nana Ama for her benevolence.

Several people who saw the video praised Nana Ama McBrown and wished her well as she celebrated her birthday.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh