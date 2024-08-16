Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown paid for the fines of 47 prisoners on her 47th birthday on August 15, 2024

The selected prisoners of the James Camp Prison were overjoyed as they praised McBrown and wished her a happy birthday

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who also praised McBrown and wished her a happy birthday

Seasoned actress Nana Ama McBrown freed 47 prisoners on her 47th birthday on August 15, 2024.

Freed inmates thank Nana Ama McBrown and jubilate in the video. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

McBrown freed 47 prisoners

Sharing the touching video on her official YouTube Channel, McBrown TV, the inmates were seen being escorted out of the prison by a prison warden.

According to a reporter, on August 15, 2024, seven prisoners from the James Camp Prison were freed. He also added that others from Awutu Camp Prison, and WInneba Local Prison.

He disclosed that 19 other prisoners would also have their fines paid and be released from the Kumasi Central Prison on August 16, 2024.

The prisoners who were released from James Camp Prison expressed their profound gratitude to the McBrown's Kitchen host and wished her a happy birthday. They then joyfully sang the happy birthday theme song for her.

"We want to wish her a big happy birthday and to tell her that God bless her," the prisoners said.

McBrown bails out 47 inmates.

Reactions as McBrown frees inmates

Many people in the comment section of the video on YouTube prayed for a long life and God's blessings upon Mrs McBrown Mensah's life.

In light of her 47th birthday, many others celebrated her by wishing her a happy birthday and dropping lovely messages.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video of the inmates walking freely from the prison:

"God bless you Empress. May you live long. Happy birthday"

"Happy birthday to you super star. You are Ghana 🇬🇭🇬🇭 Opera mini"

"Happy birthday Her Excellency, you are cherished and loved. Blessings upon us all"

"Happy birthday to Our Sweetest queen Nana Ama Mcbrown ️️️️️ I wish you long life with more money ️️️ i pray by next year today you be giving birth to another child #BRIMM#"

Video of the freed inmates.

McBrown falls ill on 47th birthday

YEN.com.gh reported that star actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown fell ill on her 47th birthday, which was celebrated on August 15, 2024.

In light of this, she had to cancel a radio interview with EIB boss Bola Ray at 7 p.m. on the same day as her birthday.

An audio recording of her apologising to her fervent fans in which she struggled to speak triggered well-wishes from Ghanaians.

