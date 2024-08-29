A young Ghanaian doctor has been selected for the WHO FIDES Network, a global initiative aimed at combating health misinformation

As part of this prestigious group, Dr George Anagli is expected to create impactful, evidence-based content to help promote public health

After sharing the news on social media, several people who saw the post congratulated Dr Anagli for being chosen by the WHO

A young Ghanaian doctor, George Anagli, has been selected to join the World Health Organization (WHO) FIDES Network.

This prestigious platform brings together health influencers globally to produce impactful content and actively combat health misinformation.

Dr George Anagli announces his selection as a member of a WHO network of healthcare influencers. Photo credit: @GeorgeAnagli

Source: Twitter

FIDES, which stands for Field Information Dissemination and Education Support, is a WHO initiative that empowers credible voices to shape public understanding of vital health issues and contribute to healthier communities.

Dr Anagli announced this achievement in a post on X, expressing his excitement and pride in the appointment.

“Big win for all of us,” he said.

As a new network member, Dr George Anagli will join a select group of health professionals, content creators, and advocates who work alongside the WHO to amplify evidence-based health information.

The FIDES network encourages influencers to promote accurate health content while counteracting the spread of misinformation, especially in critical areas such as vaccines, disease prevention, mental health, and global health challenges.

Ghanaians congratulate doctor for WHO selection

Several Ghanaians who saw the post celebrated with Dr George Anagli for this feat. YEN.com.gh has collated some of the comments.

@Mzdelah said:

"Oh good on you George! Well done. Congratulations."

@YheawT wrote:

"The reason why I'll continue to support your works is this man always dey reply dm. Soar higher boss"

@Bepaabang_Dery said:

"The us you are talking about is the money too us? Congrats boss. Abi GoG can keep the salary now?"

@kay_basseydr wrote:

"Congratulations. Abi we can celebrate you this week by eating at 11pm nothing serious just fries, chicken and malt🌚"

@ekowmorris said:

"With this small small soli dierr your arrears no come self you be OK.😁😁😁. Congrats anyway👏👏👏👍"

