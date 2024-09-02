A young Ghanaian man who has taken to social media to celebrate after securing a cleaning job in Canada

In a video, the young man said he travelled to Canada on a job sponsorship, which he landed straight from Ghana

Ghanaians on social media expressed interest in relocating to Canada to work as cleaners

A Ghanaian man, who recently relocated to Canada for greener pastures, has secured his first job as a cleaner.

Taking to social media to share his good news, the unidentified young man expressed delight in his new life abroad.

A Ghanaian man becomes a cleaner abroad after relocating to Canada. Photo credit: @omniscient.work.an/TikTok.

The young explained that he had the opportunity to move to Canada on a job sponsorship visa, adding that his employment came with free food accommodation.

While revelling in his new job, the young man described Canada as a country of opportunities, where practical competence is valued over academic qualification.

He said as soon as he arrived in the country, his host, a white man, gave him money to take care of his basic needs in his first few days.

"I now understand it better when someone refers to the white man as wise. It was a company that brought me here and it is not about qualifications, it's simply based on your practical know-how," he said.

The young man was captured in a TikTok video dressed in his cleaning gear while holding a long broom.

Netizens express interest in the cleaning job

Netizens who came across the video of the young man on social media expressed interest in the cleaning job.

Soon Rich said:

"Please I’m interested to Travel to Canada but I have passport but I don’t have money so please help me."

@amosekufful also said:

"i need the work and pay some ooo."

@King solo No 1 wrote:

"Please can you help me because am interested."

@pokuaa also wrote:

"Am very interested but i don't have money."

Doctor becomes a construction worker in Canada

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghanaian doctor who recently relocated to Canada for a better opportunity has secured a job as a construction worker.

The young man explained that he travelled to Canada to practice medicine but had to settle as a construction labourer for the time being before he secured a license to work as a doctor in the country.

Ghanaians on social media upon coming across the video praised the young man for being smart abroad.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

