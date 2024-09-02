A Ghanaian sports journalist, Shaban Mohammed, has paid homage to a man he worked under as a young boy in Nima

The young journalist stated in a social media post that he worked with the man 12 years ago as a trotro mate during his junior and senior high school days

Shaban Mohammed presented his former master with a replica of the Accra Hearts of Oak home jersey

A young sports journalist, Shaban Mohammed has shared a remarkable story of his life, rising through challenges to build a reputation for himself in the Ghanaian sports media.

Shaban Mohammed, who is noted for churning out exclusives about the Ghanaian local league, gave a brief narration of his upbringing as a young man in Nima, where he had to work to raise money to support his education.

Shaban Mohammed, a Ghanaian sports journalist who worked as a trotro mate in the past, surprises his former master. Photo credit: Shaban Mohammed/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The young journalist stated in a post on his social media pages that he previously worked as a commercial bus conductor, popularly referred to as trotro mate in Ghana, throughout his junior and senior high education.

Twelve years later, after furthering his education and becoming a sports journalist, Shaban Mohammed returned to Nima to pay homage to the master he worked with as a trotro mate.

"He was a leader, a friend and someone who wanted me to climb higher with my interest at heart. Among all the drivers I served from JHS to Senior High School, Seedorf was exceptional and will call to check up on me randomly," his post read.

The post, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on his TikTok page, captured the Ghanaian sports journalist presenting his former master with his favourite football club's jersey.

"GPL kicks start next week and I felt it was good to present his favourite club's Jersey to him and say thank you for his support," he wrote.

Netizens praise Ghanaian sports journalist

Netizens who came across Shaban Mohammed's video on TikTok praised him for remembering his former boss.

@Jones said:

"Well done for your remembrance."

@Successful also said:

"Mo Shaban, you don’t seize to amaze me. Humility at it’s peak."

@Ibn Rufai commented:

"That's my Elder cousin I worked with him as conductor too at CMB. The man is a Gifter. He always wants the best for his Mates .He calls me Wuro (chief). Hamza go back to school he always says."

@patient bird also commented:

"Well done if everyone could think like this we could have a beautiful world together."

