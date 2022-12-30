Famous Ghanaian entertainment icon and YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has announced that he has found a beautiful girlfriend

This revelation was received with a friendly backlash from his fans who say they followed his previous counsels to 'fear women'

In the new video, Sheldon advised his followers to find love because it's a beautiful thing

Kwadwo Sheldon, a famous Ghanaian YouTuber and entertainment icon who has been known to be a single man minding his business has announced that his singlehood has come to an end.

He made the revelation in a YouTube video that he later posted on his Twitter handle as a way of drawing attention to the fact.

According to Sheldon, he is really having a good time with the young lady he has found and he considers her a beauty to behold.

Photo of Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon Smiling Photo credit: @kwadwosheldon

"I've always advised my fans to eat banku but right now I've stopped eating it because found someone beautiful and I'm off the street. You can continue to eat the banku but love is a beautiful thing; experience it," he said.

How fans of Kwadwo Sheldon reacted to the news of him landing a girlfriend

A lot of Kwadwo Sheldon's fans hilariously roasted him as he used to advocate that they 'fear women' and focus on their hustles.

@akwasi10k said:

you scream fear woman saa....you go chop pantang tw3 one day p3 you turn kuntua advocate...your head is big for a reason ampa....sake of ebi air bag you dey carry round.

@protocol02_ commented:

Lowkey Idey watch you ts333 waaa, you be some one funny foolish boy, next year hopefully we go link on content basis.❤️

@Ronmey3 indicated:

Hhhher I dawg two shuddies secof ma idol say make we take chop banku rydee he dey talk we say he's off the market

@kwabena_despite stated:

Sekof you I had to break up with my serious girl(5years dating) cos I was afraid she will leave me someone hmm God will punish u paaaa

See the post below:

Kwadwo Sheldon Hits 100 Million Views On His YouTube Channel

Meanwhile, in another announcement, the famous YouTuber has revealed a huge success he has chalked on the video-making platform.

In a post on his Twitter handle, Sheldon revealed that he had reached 100 million views on YouTube, sharing a video that captured a brief summary of the journey so far.

This is a huge milestone for the Ghanaian icon who started the channel just three years ago in 2019.

