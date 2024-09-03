A Ghanaian man, Emmanuel, living in the US, expressed his happiness about bringing his wife from Ghana to join him

Despite advice to marry someone in the US, Emmanuel returned to Ghana to marry his girlfriend

Emmanuel praised his wife for being resourceful, giving him peace, and supporting his work as a photographer

A Ghanaian man living in the US said that unlike some others who regret bringing their partners from Ghana to join them abroad, he is happy that his wife joined him.

Emmanuel said that when he left Ghana for the US, he was not married. However, he was in a love relationship with the woman he later married.

Emmanuel describes his wife as a good woman and very resourceful in an interview with DJ Nyaami. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Emmanuel said that he decided to return home to marry his girlfriend.

“Several people in the US advised me not to do that but to rather find a woman in the States. Even though I tried to get a woman here I didn’t find anyone who met my standards. So I decided to go marry my girlfriend in Ghana and let her join me here.”

Ghanaian man shares role his wife plays

Emmanuel said he has not regretted his decision. He described his wife as a resourceful woman who advises and gives him peace.

“I have not regretted bringing my wife from Ghana. She is a good woman and very resourceful. She gives me peace of mind, and our home is a lovely one.”

He explained that he works as a photographer and sometimes takes explicit photos, but his wife never complains.

Watch the video below:

