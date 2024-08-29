David, a young Ghanaian boy resorted to social media to complain about food in his new country of residence, the US

This was after the young man was served a meal he was not used to at a restaurant

David recently relocated to the US to seek greener pastures, hence his reaction to the food after tasting it

A Ghanaian boy, who recently travelled to the US, has shared his experience after trying an American meal for the first time.

A video circulating on social media captured the young man at the restaurant eating what looked like yam fries and a burger.

After taking a bite, the young man, identified as David, said the food was nothing like what he was used to back home in Ghana in terms of taste.

The video, which was captioned, "When USA is not your home," captured David telling his friend that he has lost his appetite for food.

"What kind of food is this" I have even lost my appetite. This American, can I survive here?" he was heard telling his friend,

Just after a few days outside the shores of Ghana, the young man appeared to have seriously missed his favourite local Ghanaian food.

His reaction is common with people tasting a new meal for the first time, as his taste buds were now getting accustomed to American foods.

Reactions to David's video

David's video attracted reactions from netizens on social media, some of which are compiled below:

@sadiafs4 said:

"This is the question I ask myself everyday, because the way I like eating banku mmm."

@Quame replied:

"Then prepare well dear."

@Afia Tina also said:

"I asked my boss what us this and he said soup i was standing and just staring at him so he asked me if am ok boom and i told him this is water in Ghana without thinking eeei i even tuk picture,"

@sadiafs4 commented:

"Me self I can’t eat ooo. But you will missed Ghana ooo Fufu Banku and Tz."

Lady cries over Ghanaian food in US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who moved abroad to live with her uncle complained about her inability to get local Ghanaian food to buy in her neighbourhood in the US.

As a result of this, the lady pleaded with her uncle to send her back to Ghana, saying she could not cope with the American food

Her uncle consoled her and promised to get her Ghanaian food in a video spotted on TikTok.

