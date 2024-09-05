A Ghanaian lady on X said men are pretty easy to satisfy in love relationships, considering that they have only three basic needs

Ama Serwa mentioned the three needs in order of importance, but some people who commented changed it

Several people, especially men on social media, commented on her post, either agreeing or adding some more needs

A Ghanaian lady has ignited a conversation on social media platform X with her opinion on what men need to be happy in a love relationship.

Known as Ama Serwaa on X, the young lady claimed that men are much easier to satisfy, considering that they need only three basic things from their partners.

Ama Serwaa said that men need sex, respect, and home-cooked meals to maintain a relationship."

"Men are so easy to satisfy in a relationship; they just need these three basic things in order to be happy. Sex, Respect, Home-cooked food"

Her post has received mixed reactions from social media users. While some agreed with her simplified view, others felt it oversimplified the complexities of modern relationships and men's diverse needs.

Some men added other needs like football, while others deleted one from her initial list.

Netizens share opinions on men's needs in relationships

YEN.com.gh collated some comments from the post. Read them below:

@droymedicare said:

“Sex is the cheapest thing a man can get, hence Respect and home cooked food is all ...... 🚶”

@kobbykanah wrote:

“in order Respect Home cooked meal Sex”

@SteveCubit2 wrote:

“Respect no de3 we dey need am♥️😅😅😅”

@nanayaw_24 said:

“I don’t even need the first one, the last two I am cool with that”

@mamaprayers_ wrote:

“Aka baako.....football”

@IssahakuAbass12 said:

“You left one unmentioned.... looking classic,well dressed or nice outfit”

@cobbyclerk1 wrote:

“God bless you ❤️🍻aww we don’t want much oooo”

@Natani212 said:

“Simple But these ladies can't see it”

@ben10_HIGHEST wrote:

“Ladies find it difficult to do these why?🤔🤦For me even if sex isn't part I'm cool but most importantly accepting who I am and being with me though these hard times is what I want and I will reciprocate it,that's all oooo🤷😢”

