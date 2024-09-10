A video of a young lady's reaction, after she relocated to Pakistan has got netizens talking

The lady documented her final moment as she bid farewell to her loved ones before leaving her home country

She could not hide after she arrived in Pakistan and thanked God that she had successfully left the country

A young lady has become an inspiration to many people after announcing that she had left her home country for Pakistan.

Taking to TikTok, the pretty young lady documented her final moments in the country.

The video first showed her shedding tears as she bid farewell to her relatives at home before leaving for the airport.

Her tears gave way to joy as she was then captured in an excited mood at the airport, bidding goodbye to her relatives.

The video showed excepts of her on a plane and her subsequent arrival in Islamabad.

Delighted to have left the country for greener pastures, she thanked God for her travel.

The 24-second video sighted on the TikTok page of @adesewa3245 had raked in over 66,000 likes while writing the report was captioned:

"Alhamdulillah for my journey."

More Ghanaians relocate abroad

The mass exodus of Ghanaians searching for a better life abroad has got people talking.

Not long ago, a Ghanaian teacher could also not contain his excitement after he arrived in Canada.

In an interview with De God Son TV on YouTube, the teacher said hardship was a major factor in his decision to relocate abroad.

He stated that his salary as a teacher back in Ghana was not enough to support him and his family.

He concluded by urging people with the opportunity to relocate abroad to make the move because travelling to Canada has changed his life.

Watch the video below:

Lazy people cannot relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man also advised lazy people to forgo travelling abroad

In a TikTok video, the man said the principle of success abroad is hard work; hence, anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling.

He talked about how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

