Obuasi SHTS won this year's Sci-Tech challenge, leaving students and teachers of the school proud

Students from the school built two innovations that warmed the hearts of many on social media, including a solar-powered dialysis machine

Netizens who saw the videos of the innovations were impressed and expressed their views in the comment section

Science students from Obuasi Senior High and Technical School have mesmerised netizens with their innovation, which seeks to address a pertinent health issue in the country.

The innovative students have built a dialysis machine that uses solar energy to function and help patients with kidney issues.

Students of Obuasi SHS flaunt their solar-powered dialysis machine. Image source: nsmq.com, Kwadwo Sheldon

Source: Twitter

They flaunted their innovation at the 2024 Sci-Tech Innovation Challenge held at the GNAT Hall.

In a video, the students explained how the solar-powered dialysis machine functions, stating that it uses the principle of diffusion and osmosis to get waste substances from the blood and body.

Watch the video below:

Obuasi SHTS wins 2024 Sci-Tech Challenge

Obuasi SHTS won the 2024 Sci-Tech Innovation Challenge, which Primetime Limited and its partners organised. This year's challenge theme was "Exploring Agritech Solutions to Boost Ghana's Agricultural Industry."

Schools like PRESEC Legon, Bosomtwe STEM Girls SHS, Fijai SHS, Ghana National College, and Obuasi SHTS competed for the trophy.

Obuasi SHTS won the contest with its Osikani Farm Solution SHTS, a solar-powered agricultural system for small-scale farmers.

The innovation performs essential tasks such as weeding, watering, and fertilising while providing real-time monitoring of farm conditions through a smartphone app.

This is the third time Obuasi SHTS has won the challenge.

Netizens hail Obuasi SHS students

The innovation impressed netizens who saw the video, especially the solar-powered dialysis machine. They hailed the students for the machine.

@GrandAdmiral_MK wrote:

"An SHS student speaking like a professional Dr Wow! God bless Ghana and Addo D."

@kojoJacks9 wrote:

"This is what we should support and project more not the NSMQ nonsense."

@CZAR_MK wrote:

"Sad part it if in a case , not wishing doom, can't get 8As.... Medicine for gh will be tough."

@Landoo_szn wrote:

"Sad thing is this will be the only sample of it cause government wouldn’t invest insuch initiative."

@bIgBoYrozAy wrote:

"Our Polictians will still prefer to outsource in order to get nokofio."

Source: YEN.com.gh