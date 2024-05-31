A Ghanaian lady who used to call men stingy said she has regretted ever describing men in that manner

In a video, the lady said after working for some time, she now realised that men were not stingy at all

Some Ghanaian men who came across her video praised the young lady for appreciating them

A young lady has taken to social media to show appreciation to Ghanaian men for their hard work and sacrifices for their loved ones and family.

The young lady, identified on TikTok as @officialmimi36, said she used to believe that Ghanaian men were stingy to their partners until she started working.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, @officialmimi36 said after working for a while she now appreciates the sacrifices men make daily to provide for their loved ones.

"I though men were stingy until I started working. Men are not stingy, it's not easy. When you start working with different kinds of people, you will realise that before you get your salary, you will go through stress, anger and frustration," @officialmimi36 said.

The young lady consequently advised women to learn to appreciate men for any little gesture they show toward them.

"For anyone to go through a lot at work and earn a little money, and still manage to give out a portion to someone's daughter for free, without the person rendering any service for you, like, naa, men are not stingy," she added.

Her video makes Ghanaian men happy

Some Ghanaian men who chanced on the @officialmimi36 video seemed happy to find a woman who appreciates the struggles they go through every day to provide for their loved ones.

A few of the comments are compiled below.

"Your brotherhood card is ready darling. With a personal bodyguard to protect you."

"Much Appreciated."

"Sometimes I ask myself that, those of us in long distance relationships spending on people home, what can these ladies offer us."

"See fine woman with sense naww."

"Thanks my dear for understanding life of a man.your husband is lucky to have you. Bam."

