Germany will deport a number of Ghanaians and Nigerians on September 19, 2024, for overstaying or lacking legal documentation

Social media jokes have emerged, warning that relatives arriving from Germany could be making an unexpectedly long visit

While online reactions are light-hearted, the deportation poses severe emotional and financial challenges for those affected

The German government will reportedly repatriate some Ghanaians and Nigerians said to be living in the country illegally.

Reports indicate that many individuals from both countries, who have overstayed their visas or are living in Germany without the necessary legal documentation, are being deported.

In a post on X, a Ghanaian doctor in Germany, @KwameAntwi_B, after sharing the news, said anyone who arrived in Ghana on September 18 and claimed to be on vacation might have been deported.

“Mass deportation to Ghana and Nigeria on the 19th of September. If your uncle or auntie land from Germany on that date wey he tell you say he come visit you for know say that visit be looooooooooooooooooooong visit.”

The deportation is said to be part of Germany's ongoing effort to tighten immigration regulations and return individuals who no longer have the legal right to reside there.

Netizens react to deportation in Germany

Several people commented on @KwameAntwi_B's post. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these reactions.

@abjunior121 said:

"Ei saaa?? Some new immigration decision?"

@Nana_Qwame12 asked:

"Why"

@KwameAntwi_B responded:

"Mainly asylum seekers who haven’t got things sorted and those with criminal records"

@GemCrypto54 wrote:

"We've over migrated and it's disturbing. It's about time we start to think about making our own work"

@survivedseed said:

"Make my uncle no join them come o. I never buy the sand he sent money for o"

@Amohgattuso2 wrote:

"We the “Adowa” dancers too we are well prepared to meet them upon arrival at the airport"

@__aaminu said:

"@mr_kweks don’t be surprised when you see him back 😭😭🤣"

@QwaquQwaqu wrote:

"What is wrong with Ghana that being sent home is a crime! Mtcheew"

@edamudjie said:

"Yet @NAkufoAddo is mounting podiums defending his legacy. Legacy kankan"

Ghanaian deported from Germany for alleged theft

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian living in Germany shared how he was deported for alleged theft after living in the country for 10 years.

According to Paul Boadi, he was simply spotted at the fuel station where a robbery incident occurred and was arrested because he was black.

He added that he was sent to a deportation centre in Germany and subsequently brought back to Ghana after a decade of living in the Euro country.

