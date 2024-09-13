A video of some students making a presentation to a Ghanaian man who is a Custodian at their school has gone viral

The young men in the video indicated that they got a man a gift worth over GH¢313,000 since he was kind

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and took to the comments section to hail the students for the gesture

Students from a high school in the United Kingdom gave Francis Apraku, a staff member from Ghana, a fitting present.

The group from Vienna High School purchased his dream car, a Jeep Wrangler worth over GH¢313,000, for the man they said had been so nice to them.

Students of Vienna High School are presenting s gift to a Ghanaian man who works there. Image source: Wtop news

"He's so caring for everyone; he always has a good mood. He's always giving us fist bumps. He's always putting smiles on people's faces, and he's a nice person," one student said.

Grateful tears streamed down the cheeks of the man, who was not expecting the gift. He rolled on the ground in tears as the kind students rewarded him for his good behaviour.

Netizens hail students for the gesture

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the students' gift to Francis Apraku. Many in the comments section also teased Ghanaians, indicating that students from Ghana would have presented only a citation to the man.

@Celebra51837821 wrote:

"Ghanaian students would have given him citation."

@views09 wrote:

"If he was to be in Ghana he would have received a citation rather. Nhyira nka broni, broni amba wiase Anka yebey3 den."

@Maxibrown2 wrote:

"Be good be human and the world will reward you."

@fourthousandvy wrote:

"Ghanaians students can only offer KFC & Gh₵50 airtime."

@BenDiaspora wrote:

"May God bless each and every one of these kids beyond their wildest dreams. They came together to demonstrate the power of love and the commonality of our humanity."

@KingBrownChiki

"Ghanaian students would have wrote long letter and read in front of their class ..finish .. this country is yonkee nsawam prison."

@Kwesi_Andrews1 wrote:

"Our day sef. Your teacher take spoon chop your food sef then you dey cry. Come watch."

@velmacutebyk wrote:

"Ghanaian students will just do Citation that cost 100gh."

