Head pastor of the Impact Christian Center in the US, Dr Taketa Williams has gone to the aid of a Ghanaian patient who was neglected at the KBTH

Dr Williams, who is in Ghana on a mission trip, paid over GH¢15,000 to cover the medical bills of the patient

The American evangelist further prayed and encouraged the patient, who is purportedly a Muslim, at the hospital

An American Television Evangelist, Dr Taketa Williams has demonstrated an incredible act of kindness to a patient abandoned at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The patient, who is reportedly a Muslim, was hospitalised for two months at the hospital and had no one to pay his medical bills.

Dr Taketa Wiliams, an American evangelist pays medical bills for a Ghanaian at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Photo credit: @drtaketa/IG.

Source: TikTok

However, favour found him when Dr Taketa Williams, who is the head pastor of the Impact Christian Center in the US, visited the Korle Bu as part of a mission trip to Ghana recently.

Dr Williams reportedly paid $1,000, an equivalent of GH¢15,671.58 to defray all the debts the poor patient owed the hospital.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the US-based televangelist was spotted removing GH¢100 notes from her bag to pay for the man's medical bills.

"We gonna pay your bills for you. We gonna take this money and go pay your bill. God bless you. I'm Dr Williams, head pastor of the Impact Christian Center, USA, and the USA loves Ghana, and we love you and is going to get better for you ...You are going to get back everything the devil stole from you, all of it," she said.

Ghanaians commend Dr Taketa Williams

Following the emergence of the video of Dr Taketa Williams act of kindness towards the patient, Ghanaians commended her.

@Akua achiaa said:

"This is what church is all about."

@APAM BA KWADWO also said:

"God bless you and keep you safe in all your endeavors."

@nanaayishabanse commented:

"God will restore you my dear."

@stephenbdanquah also commented

"thank you my sister."

Man pays medical bills for orphan

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian CEO, BigGodwin Martey paid the medical bills for an orphan at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The orphan, identified as Louis was reportedly suffering from stomach ulcer and had been neglected at the hospital for over a year.

BigGodwin Martey shared the story of the orphan on his Facebook page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh