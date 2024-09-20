A young Ghanaian nurse could not hide her joy as she took to social media to announce that she had left the country

She posted a video showing her final moments in Ghana and subsequent arrival in the UK

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video have praised her decision to relocate abroad

A young Ghanaian nurse is trending after she took to social media to announce that she had the country finally to seek greener pastures in the UK.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady adwoa_achiaa documents her last moments in Ghana as she posts excerpts from her trip to the UK.

Ghanaian relocates to the UK and shares her final moments in Ghana in a trending video. Photo credit: @adwoa_achia/TikTok

The video began showing her in a work uniform as she announced it was her last day working in Ghana.

She also shared her final preparations for the trip, including her shopping, hairdo, and manicure and pedicure treatment.

It was all smiles as she arrived at the Kotoka International Airport as she readied to board her flight.

The video then captured her subsequent arrival at Gatwick Airport. She looked very excited as she began a new chapter of her life as a nurse in the UK.

The video of the lady's nurse highlights the mass exodus of Ghanaian healthcare professionals relocating abroad in search of greener pastures.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 2000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young nurse

Netizens who reacted to the footage congratulated the lady as she relocated to the UK.

Frosted Queen commented:

"Congratulations sweetheart."

Gator reacted:

"I hope you left the uniform for them"

kingsbae4real stated:

"Congratulations to you."

Cute_systa added:

"Congratulations dear"

Jay reacted

"Awww mummy, May God protect you always".

Queenlet urges Ghanaian nurses to relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queenlet, a Ghanaian nurse living in Germany, has Ghanaian nurses desirous of relocating abroad to seek greener pastures to do so

In an interview, QueenLet said jobs for nurses abound in the country.

She talked about the benefits of working as a nurse in Germany and compared to Ghana.

