A video showing the final moment of a young lady in her home country has gone viral on social media

This comes as she burst into tears as she bid farewell to her best friend prior to relocating abroad

Netizens who took to the comment section of the post congratulated the young lady on relocating abroad

A young lady was caught up in a bittersweet moment as she arrived at the airport and was ready to travel abroad.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted on the TikTok page of @onyekachiee showed the touching moment at the airport terminal when it was time for her to bid farewell to her best friend before her departure.

As she and her friend were locked up in a passionate hug, the thought of being away from loved ones weighed down as she began to cry about her friend travelling abroad.

Her friend also burst into tears and tried saying something to comfort her.

The video concluded with the lady saying goodbye as she headed for the boarding area.

Netizens congratulate lady on her travel abroad

Social media users who thronged the post's comment section congratulated the lady on relocating abroad. Others also urged her friend to cheer up.

Just°me°inmywrld stated:

"Didn't get to see mine because she didn't tell me."

Ajoke stated:

"Awwnn congrat to you both."

P replied:

"Why am I crying too?"

Yeni_wrld replied:

"Mine gave me a wrong date. a later date. I texted a day before and he was already there."

Sandra Williams added:

"Am not leaving my best friend we definitely traveling together"

Source: YEN.com.gh