A white woman expressed her love for dancehall artiste Shatta Wale by singing along to his song Star Boy

In a video shared on X, she wore a customised Shatta Movement (SM) fan hoodie and proudly displayed a Ghana flag on her car's headrest

Her enthusiasm for Shatta Wale and Ghana was evident as she danced and sang to the music, which is in two different Ghanaian dialects

A white woman posted a video on social media showing how much she loves dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The white lady played Shatta Wale's Star Boy in her car and sang along, even though the song was in two local Ghanaian dialects.

White lady sings and dances to Shatta Wale's Star Boy in her car. Photo credit: @xghana_ (X) & @shattawalenima (Instagram)

Source: UGC

The lady sang the parts she could and moved her body when the parts she could not sing were played.

In the video, which was shared on X by @xghana_, the white lady was wearing a customised yellow SM fan hoodie and showed off her branded SM4lyf hat. Shatta Wale's fanbase is called SM fans, which stands for Shatta Movement fans.

The lady seems to love Ghana a lot since a customised Ghana flag was on the headrest of her car seat.

Watch the video below:

Kids sing Shatta Wale's Minamino Sin

The white lady is not the first to show her love for Shatta Wale by singing his song.

A video of a group of children singing Shatta Wale's Minamino Sin went viral on social media.

Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, shared the footage, which got several people talking on social media.

Others used the medium to applaud Shatta Wale for his kind gestures towards his fans.

Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to lyrical contest

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale challenged Stonebwoy to battle him for the Dancehall King title.

Shatta Wale said if Stonebwoy agrees, the venue for the contest would be the Accra Sports Stadium.

He added that it was important for both of them to show up for the contest so that they could finally determine who was the dancehall king in the Ghanaian music scene.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh