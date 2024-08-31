A Ghanaian man has got his name etched in the Guinness World Records after hugging a tree for 24 hours and some minutes

Abdul Hakim Awal, who embarked on his GWR attempt to highlight the importance of nature conservation, has been recognised by GWR

Guinness World Records have named him as the latest record holder for The longest time to hug a tree

A Ghanaian man, Abdul Hakim Awal, has been recognised by Guinness World Records after embarking on a quest to be etched among the prestigious record-holders of outstanding achievements.

GWR has recognised Abdul Hakim as the record holder for the longest time for hugging a tree. This is after Abdul hugged a tree for over 24 hours.

GWR has recognised a Ghanaian man after hugging a tree for hours. Image source: Abdul Hakim Awal

Source: Facebook

A publication on the official GWR website confirmed Abdul's new record.

"The longest time to hug a tree is 24 hr 21 min 4 sec, achieved by Abdul Hakim Awal (Ghana) in Kumasi, Ghana, from 22 to 23 May 2025. Abdul attempted this record to highlight the importance of nature conservation," the publication said.

Abdul embarks on a quest to set GWR

Abdul embarked on a quest to set a record for the longest tree hug on May 22, 2024. He indicated that the move was to highlight the need to conserve nature.

After 24 hours, 21 minutes and 04 seconds, Abdul ended his GWR quest and submitted his evidence. The GWR team scrutinised the evidence and later announced Abdul as the new record holder on their website.

Ghanaian man sets record for Most Trees Hugged

Abdul is not the only Ghanaian who's found his name in the Guinness World Records for hugging trees.

In April 2024, 29-year-old Abubakar Tahiru also had his name etched in the prestigious world records for hugging trees.

Tahiru achieved his quest to be recognised as the record holder for the "Most Trees Hugged" category after hugging 1,123 trees, averaging almost 19 per minute.

Source: YEN.com.gh