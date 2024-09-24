Two Ghanaian media personalities, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci, on September 23, 2024, ran to the Manhyia Palace to plead their case after making some remarks against the Asantehene

After hours of pleading their case, with the Manhyia Chiefs listening and making their inputs and outputs, the apologies of the ladies were rejected

The Chiefs have opened up on the reasons why they did not accept the apology of Mona Gucci and her colleague

Ghanaian media personality Mona Gucci and her colleague Afia Pokua went to the Manhyia Palace on September 23, 2024, to plead with the Chiefs after the latter made what many have described as derogatory remarks about the Asantehene.

The Chiefs were unhappy with their appearance at the place and dismissed the two and the team that accompanied them from the Manhyia Palace on several grounds.

Manhyia Palace chiefs are addressing Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci on why their apology won't be accepted.

One of the significant reasons that angered the Chiefs and led to the ladies' dismissal was that they appeared without the head of the Media General. Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci went to Manhyia, where some top management members of Media General were, but the CEO was not present.

Commenting on the development, one of the Chiefs indicated that the CEO of Media General, by this, does not have Otumfuo's best interest at heart and is not remorseful of the incident.

Other concerns raised

Another primary concern raised during the hearing was that Afia Pokua did not come with any of her relatives, especially her mother and father. They noted that despite Afia saying that her parents were alive, none of them was present for the hearing.

On the other hand, Mona Gucci was scolded for not ensuring that her colleague tolled the right line when making the remarks about the Ashanti Monarch, although she partially took the blame for the incident.

Netizens divided over Cheifs' reaction to apology

Netizens who saw the videos of the hearing at Manhyia have expressed mixed reactions to Afia Pokua's apology. While some felt the decision was right, others said the Chiefs' decision was too harsh.

@John Darko596 wrote:

"As for this see how strong our so called leaders are but when it comes to galamsey and other issues that greatly affects us they suddenly loose their power. This no dey need."

@Gud Gyal wrote:

"Please which tribe is afia pokuaa from?"

@DÃÍLY QÚÕTÉ ÃÑD MÕTÍVÃTÍÕÑ wrote:

"Where is the freedom of speech in Ghana."

@tupacmakaveri wrote:

"Wow is this JJ Rawlings Ghana?"

@adamabukari1 wrote:

"This is good we are Africans the freedom of speech is too much let us respect our leaders."

Manhyia orders Oyerepa FM to shut down

Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci are not the first or only Ghanaians to make derogatory remarks about Otumfuo. In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian politician Odike made similar remarks in August 2022.

Odike's comment was directed at the Asantehene for failing to address illegal mining in his territory, popularly known as galamsey.

The comments did not go well with the Manhyia Chiefs, who summoned him. Odike failed to appear before the house and has been banished from the Ashanti Kingdom.

