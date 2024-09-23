During the Agona Kwanyako Akwambo festival, a chief was seen dancing to King Paluta's hit song Makoma in a palanquin

The chief's lively dance blended modern music with traditional customs, creating a standout moment at the recent event

Several people on social media shared mixed opinions on the chief's dance to modern music at the major traditional ceremony

A chief was seen energetically dancing to King Paluta's hit song Makoma while being carried in a palanquin during the Agona Kwanyako Akwambo festival procession.

The significant cultural celebration in the Central Region of Ghana displayed traditional customs, music, and dance, with the chief creating a standout moment.

A Ghanaian chief shows off his dance moves while in a palanquin during the Akwambo festival possession. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt

In a video shared on X by @eddie_wrt, the chief, adorned in traditional regalia, swayed and moved rhythmically to the song as onlookers cheered him on.

The scene added a modern twist to the event, blending contemporary music with ancient traditions.

The Akwambo festival is an annual event celebrated by the people of Agona Kwanyako, marking the clearing of paths to their ancestral homes and signifying communal bonding.

King Paluta, a rising star in Ghanaian music, has seen his song Makoma gain immense popularity.

Meanwhile, festival-goers cheered the chief as he danced to the music. Others brought out their phones to capture the unique moment of joy and cultural pride.

Netizens comment on chief's dance moves

Several people who saw the video on social media commented on it. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these comments.

@kobbyhimselv said:

“My hometown that😊😊😊”

@AgentOfLaugh7 wrote:

“I pitty those carrying him, 😅😭💔”

@JuicyCFC said:

“D33foc ade3 y3nfa kyeky3”

@Doristheredfan wrote:

“Never a dull moment in Ghana 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@JefferyJacksDP said:

“Chief dawg tradition to jam to his favorite track… if he can dance this way in public then imagine the boogey down during his shower time 😂”

@bestboi_miyaki wrote:

“I blame those carrying him, let him come down flat 😀😀”

