A set of well-known Ghanaian twin brothers have opened up on the inspiration behind their philanthropic works

In an interview, they talked about the challenges when it comes to the performance of their philanthropic activities

The twins also expressed a desire to continually work towards helping other Ghanaian people in need through their efforts

Ghanaian twin brothers Frederick and Patrick Mensah, in a desire to alleviate the suffering of others, have dedicated their time and resources to philanthropic activities.

For the past eight years, thousands of people in desperate need of support have greatly benefited from the empathy of the Ghanaian brothers.

Ghanaian twins Patrick and Frederick Mensah open up on their humble beginnings and philanthropic works. Photo credit: @Twin Diaries/Facebook

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Frederick and Patrick Mensah, who have gained fame through their vibrant social media platform Twin Diaries, explained that they are motivated to embark on philanthropic activities because they feel a connection to others' suffering and plight.

After becoming teachers, they admitted that seeing their students in distress because of the unavailability of certain basic things conducive to learning deeply resonated with them, prompting them to find ways to support them.

"We were inspired to start this philanthropic initiative by our own story. We didn’t come from a well-to-do family. When we were very young, we found it difficult to pay our school fees, buy uniforms, etc. Life wasn’t that easy for us so when we became teachers, we had a lot of the pupils with a similar situation that we were in when we were young and we had pity on them thereby helping them with their school fees, uniforms, books, shoes, etc. This is where everything started."

Mensah twins: balancing work with philanthropy

When asked about their work, the twin brothers said they tried to find a balance between their professional duties as teachers and their philanthropic work.

"We easily balance our professional work as teachers with the philanthropic activities. We usually focus on our teaching every school going days while with the philanthropic works, we use the weekends, holidays, and vacations except in critical and urgent situations where we have to abandon school for a day or two to be able to attend to the urgent needs of the needy."

Twins explain challenges with philanthropy

Patrick and Frederick, in analysing the shortfalls associated with supporting the needy in Ghana, also mentioned the lack of funding and transportation challenges as two main concerns.

"The issue of moving items purchased for the needy from where we buy them to the various destinations has been very challenging as we sometimes struggle to get a vehicle to convey and transport the items to the original destinations.

"In terms of funding, we also encounter many challenges, but we try to live within our means and those of our donors."

Twin Diaries duo: We remain committed

Looking at their long-term goal, Frederick and Patrick remain resolute in their commitment to continually support persons in need both in Ghana and beyond.

"Our long-term goals are to continue putting smiles in the faces of the needy in Ghana; we want to also expand our territories by moving across Africa and the rest of the world to help the less privileged people who are really in need."

Mother of twins gets support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian twins had been praised for their benevolent gesture to newborn twins.

Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah led a donation exercise to support the new twins whose mother had passed.

A video showed the adorable moment when the twin brothers visited relatives of the babies to present them with items.

