A devastating incident occurred at one of the local markets at Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana

According to the caption of a trending video, a market woman had lost her business capital of GH¢4,000

She was left distressed over the loss of the money, an situation which caused the lady some mental distress

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian market woman reportedly suffered a mental breakdown after losing her business capital.

The incident, which occurred at Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana, was recorded in a video making rounds on social media.

A Techiman-based Ghanaian market woman goes 'insane' after losing her business capital. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Per the circulating reports, the market woman lost GH¢4,000 of her business capital, accrued over a long period of savings.

It is not yet clear how the Ghanaian market woman, whose name has yet to be confirmed, lost the money at the local market in Techiman.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on @koomson44's, TikTok page, the woman appeared to have gone insane, acting irrationally and running from one end of the market to the other amid heavy rainfall.

Visibly looking distressed from the devastating loss of her business capital, the woman hopped on a waiting aboboya to probably chase her money.

Netizens offer to help the market woman

The market woman's reaction to the loss of her GH¢4,000 touched some netizens' hearts as they offered to help her, upon chancing on the video.

@Obaa Benny wrote:

"Can I get her number?"

@AMG Starboy also wrote:

"Ago give her 5k pls give me her number."

@user214818209526 said:

"I thank God for my life I lost my 36,000 last year 15 December …..hmmmmm."

@The Boss Lady also said:

"this happened to my mom it took God's intervention and a good Samaritan."

@Rakib Rainbwoy commented:

"Hmmm my 8,0000ghc when I was coming back home from Accra to take care of my sick dad now he’s late and am jobless too."

Lady scammed GH¢9,500

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a Ghanaian woman fell victim to a scam by someone posing as an employee of Pizzaman Chickenman.

According to the narration, the woman intended to place a GH¢500 order but was tricked into transferring GH¢9,500 through a fraudulent mobile money prompt.

The lady reportedly called on Pizzaman Chickenman to lodge a complaint and also took the issue to the police and requested they pursue the perpetrators.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh