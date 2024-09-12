A Ghanaian market woman shared how she ended a relationship to avoid heartbreak when she noticed it was not going well

The woman recounted that she ignored her partner entirely and eventually left him for another man who would treat her better

Many social media users, especially females who watched the video, lauded the woman for not allowing her man to make her cry

A Ghanaian market woman has recounted how she broke up with a man she was in a love relationship with.

Yaa Serwaa explained that she was not ready to suffer the pain of rejection, so she decided to leave the man.

Ghanaian market woman Yaa Serwaa says she left her man because she realised the relationship was going nowhere. Photo credit: Campus With Sharkboy

In a TikTok video shared by @gabthesharkboy, the woman said she initiated their breakup when she noticed the relationship was not flourishing as she desired.

“I won’t wait for anybody to break my heart. When I realise the relationship is not going well I will break your heart first. So far I have broken only one person’s heart, He got pained and he still remembers the incident.”

“I stopped talking to him and stopped answering his calls. I ignored him completely, but I did my best not to feel hurt. So I left him for another man because when the relationship isn’t a good one you don’t have to wait till it gets worse," she added.

Netizens commend woman for leaving partner

Several people commented on the video and applauded the woman for initiating the breakup. YEN.com.gh has collated some of these reactions.

naad212💫🦋 said:

“Fa ne fom 😂😂😂😂😂”

Nana Sarfo Boakye 👑 wrote:

“Maser3 saaa 😅😂😂”

Alicemickson said:

“I know here paaa she is usher in my church sis Mary”

Jnr Ama Carter wrote:

“Sisterhood all day🎉🎉💕”

King Dawaa🇬🇭Rich World🇯🇲 said:

“Eeeeeeeeeiiiiiii this woman 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

Ghanaian man shares painful broken heart story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in Canada narrated how his girlfriend left him for another man.

According to OB James, the lady left him when he was in Ghana because he did not have money to provide for her needs.

After struggling in Ghana for many years, OB James then travelled to Canada to find opportunities and said he is thriving.

