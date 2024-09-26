IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare was seen in a video enjoying a card game with fellow police officers, sparking mixed reactions online

While the video showed the lighthearted side of the IGP, many netizens criticized the timing, pointing to the recent arrests of civilians protesting in Ghana’s capital

Viewers expressed their opinions, some finding it inappropriate given the current political climate

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, was videoed sitting and engaging in a social activity with other police officers.

The revered IGP and the other four police officers he played the cards with seemed to enjoy each other’s company. They giggled and chatted even before the game started.

In a video on X shared by @eddie_wrt, one of the policemen shuffled the cards and gave Dr Akuffo Dampare his for the game.

The game started, but the video did not show the end of the game to tell who won. However, the IGP dropped his first card, followed by the officer who shuffled the cards.

Netizens react to IGP playing cards

Many who watched the video shared their thoughts. Most people felt this was the wrong time, considering that Ghanaian civilians have been arrested for demonstrating in the country’s capital.

YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

@kobbyhimselv said:

“that’s what they know how to do. After they’ll come to the road side for 2 2 cedis”

@AgentOfLaugh7 wrote:

“All this enor dey hia chaley people are getting arrested, you dey hear dey play cards, tsw”

@_phycho1 said:

“Humility is beautiful”

@SlotnickJa22534 wrote:

“It's normal but not yet because he has a lot of work to do”

@sydneyf2956 said:

“This does not mean you are relating well with the people”

@AujiDope wrote:

“This man just dey do things for camera allo nkoaa”

@ChristianAmarh said:

“He’s doing the right thing at the wrong time. We need the IGP and the Ghana police as a whole to act with professionalism”

@PinDem200 wrote:

“If it were to be citizens they saying they are gabling”

IGP walks frightened pupils to school

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr George Akuffo Dampare escorted some pupils to the school in Sapeiman.

When they got to the school, he took the opportunity to educate the children on why they should not fear the police.

Netizens applauded him for being down-to-earth.

