Enioluwa Prince Adeoluwa tried a new Ghanaian meal, Attiéké', on his latest visit to Ghana

The widely followed internet star called the meal a perfect breakfast after eating it for the first time

Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the socialite after his experience

Nigerian influencer Enioluwa arrived in Ghana for this year's edition of Pulse Influencer Summit.

He participated in several activities with Ghana's influencer community. The socialite often tries new experiences when he visits Ghana.

Enioluwa shares his experience after eating Attiéké for the first time. Photo source: Instagram/Enioluwa

On his previous visit in attendance of Moses Bliss' wedding to Marie Wiseborn, the socialite tried Waakye.

In a video posted online, Enioluwa tried eating a large platter of Attiéké' with several condiments, including Tilapia and fried plantain.

He talked fans through his experience as he devoured the meal with his bare hands. He complimented the meal, saying,

"This is the kind of food you eat, and you know that everything is going to be well."

The influencer has become a fan of Ghanaian culture and food thanks to his multiple visits to the country.

Recently, he leveraged his widely followed platform to rally behind Ghana's anti-illegal mining protest, which led to the unfounded arrest of over 40 citizens.

Fans react to Enioluwa's Attiéké experience

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of Enioluwa devouring Attiéké in Ghana for the first time.

mustaysplace said:

“This food just looks plenty, it’s not actually plenty”😂😂😂 Eni what’s your secret? How do you maintain your size?😂😂😂"

kyvee__' wrote:

"How does he eat this big platter without a stain on his shirt😭😹"

beckyboafo remarked:

"This is my best food in the whole world….we know it’s originated in Côte d’Ivoire but Togolese, Malians, Ghanaian, Liberians and Burkinabé eat it…ALOT"

lulushadex_underwear noted:

"I think ghana people really mastered the “Balanced Diet” because you will literally see all classes of food in their one meal😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰😍"

Source: YEN.com.gh