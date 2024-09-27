A young Ghanaian lady is delighted she left her post as a midwife in Ghana to practice in the UK

Akua She posted a video showing the transition as a midwife in Ghana to the UK

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the lady for seeking greener pastures abroad

A contestant at the 2021 Ghana Most Beautiful (GMB) Pageant has taken to social media to announce that she has left the country.

Akua, who was the Ahafo Region representative, took to TikTok, where she posted highlights of key moments chronicling her transition from a midwife in Ghana to a midwife in the UK.

A 2021 representative for the Ahafo Region for Ghana's Most Beautiful Akua relocates abroad to work as a midwife. Photo credit: @akua_gmb2021/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh, first showed photos of the former GMB contestant during her time as a midwifery student in Ghana.

The video then showed her transition from a student to professional midwife, during which time she got the opportunity to work at a hospital.

The concluding part of the video showed Akua's current reality after she relocated to the UK, where she was spotted in a visibly happy mood working as a midwife.

She urged persons desirous of relocating abroad not to give up on their dream.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 4000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young nurse

Social media users who commented on the video praised Akua GMB for successfully relocating to the UK.

girlykprecious reacted:

"But they said u can’t use midwifery to travel expect general nursing."

Veedail indicated:

"Am a midwife and i want to relocate please how did you go about it help me thanks."

Yenupang gmb22 added:

"Show us the way,congratulations queen."

Seyram reacted:

"Sis please I really need to talk to you about nursing please."

Dinah-Azubiire added:

"I tap into this grace"

Queenlet urges Ghanaian nurses to relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queenlet, a Ghanaian nurse living in Germany, has urged nurses desirous of relocating abroad to seek greener pastures to make a move.

In an interview, QueenLet said jobs for nurses abound in the country.

Asked whether she would advise Ghanaian nurses desirous of relocating to Germany to make the trip, QueenLet responded in the affirmative.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh