Kumchacha has recounted his place as one of Ghana's most famous personalities after sharing his presidential aspirations

The renowned televangelist rallied behind Cheddar as an ideal candidate for Ghana's presidential race

His remarks about the businessman and political figure have stoked a controversy on social media

Renowned Ghanaian pastor Kumchacha has opened up about his background and potential to foray into politics.

This comes after the founder of Heaven's Gate Ministries shared his dream of becoming president.

In a recent interview, Prophet Kumchacha spoke about his relevance, especially in some of Ghana's rural areas.

Kumchacha established that he is more famous than Cheddar, who was recently stamped as an official contender for the upcoming elections.

Despite his status, Kumchacha said he supports Cheddar because of the New Force leader's humble personality.

"Nobody knows Cheddar in our villages, but I try to elevate him because he is a good and respectable man. He is God-fearing and does not condone violence."

Kumchacha's remarks thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kumchacha's assertion that he is richer than Cheddar.

Hanforever 🇨🇦 🇬🇭🇺🇸❤️💝🎉noted:

"Then he’s wicked person kum. Yes you’re very wicked if you claim you have money than cheddar and you have created any jobs or any administration to help the country then you’re wicked"

Owner wrote:

"12 disciples (Jesus),12 pillars economic freedom (NANA KWAME BEDIAKO),12 months (a year),12 ministries (NANA KWAME BEDIAKO) KWAME BEDIAKO is 12,,,,12 on de ballot,,12 is a sealed number 🔥VOTE"

DANLAD said:

"kumchacha stop talking out of jealousy 🤣u never get name and money pass am"

Enoch Tawiah quizzed:

"Do you have money than Cheddar 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Kumchacha weighs in on Afia Pokua's saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumchacha had reacted to Manhyia's decision to reject Afia Pokua's apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

Kumchacha explained that Manhyia rejected Afia's apology because she had no family relatives or bigwigs of Media General accompanying her.

He confirmed that the journalist was set to re-appear before the gathering of the elders to offer another apology.

