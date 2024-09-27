Afia Pokua's issues with Otumfo Osei Tutu II's Manhyira Palace have refueled the long-existing feud between Oboy Siki and Afia Pokua

Kumchacha has descended on Oboy Siki for what the latter said about Afia Pokua's efforts to make amends with the elders

His remarks and message to Oboy Siki have gained significant traction on social media

Renowned Ghanaian Pastor Kumchacha has shared his response to Oboy Siki's claims that Afia Pokua's entourage to Manhyia to apologise was a wasted effort.

Kumchacha fires Oboy Siki after what he said about his involvement in Afia Pokua's Manhyia case.

Kumchacha, together with several other staff members from Onua TV, went to Manhyia to apologise for Afia Pokua's comments about Otumfuo. The elders rejected their apology.

Oboy Siki said all those who followed Afia Pokua to appease the elders for her hard-hitting comments about Otumfuo lacked wisdom.

In a recent interview, Prophet Kumchacha descended on Oboy Siki, referencing their longstanding feud and his insatiable appetite to put the actor in his place.

Kumchacha called Oboy Siki, a childish 80-year-old and warned him to desist from throwing dust on his name.

Fans react to Kumchacha's message to Oboy SIki

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kumchacha's remarks about Oboy Siki.

Isme said:

"you this Fiifi u be another paaaa...u always causing issues between 2 people with your interview"

Bright wrote:

"oboy Siki.was right gyimigyimi like kumchacha shouldn't be taken to manhyia.he don't know how to talk"

EBENEZER FRIMPONG.... remarked:

ur a fake pastor i like oboy siki he makes pple laugh..where is ur church fake pastors

LadyDon noted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 First statement alone is a punch line 😂😂😂✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 kumcha has no chill button 😂"

6uyman shared:

"You can insult him but what he said is a fact. Any serious person will not ask you to follow to plead esp in Manhyia"

#nanaampratwum🇬🇭🇬🇧 added:

"Go and listen to him well. The man in question never said that. Why do you want to twist his statement? This Fiifi guy is something else. He always want to create confusion"

Afia Pokua to return to Manhyia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumchacha had reacted to Manhyia's decision to reject Afia Pokua's apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

Kumchacha established that the journalist would re-appear before the gathering of the elders to offer another apology.

He explained that Manhyia rejected Afia's apology because she had no family relatives or bigwigs of Media General accompanying her.

