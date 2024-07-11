The National Service Scheme may be deploying personnel abroad to countries like the US as part of a new programme

The scheme has a 10-year policy which will inform strategic deployments, according to its Director of Corporate Affairs

The international deployment will involve collaboration with these countries for personnel exchanges

The National Service Scheme may be deploying personnel abroad as part of a new programme.

The scheme has a 10-year policy, which will inform strategic deployments.

The scheme has a 10-year policy which will inform strategic deployments

The scheme's Director of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Essah, told Radio Univers that some of the countries in question are the US, the UK, and Nigeria.

The international deployment will involve collaboration with these countries.

“We have stayed local for too long. National service is a global concept, we are looking to integrate our processes with those of other countries, allowing for personnel exchanges," he explained.

Recent enrolments

The scheme recently released pin codes for students eligible for the mandatory national service to enrol.

The NSS management announced a new directive: prospective service personnel are expected to pay an enrollment fee of GH¢40 at ADB bank or GH¢41 using MTN momo.

The Media Foundation for West Africa's Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah, has described the directive as immoral and called for its scrapping.

He noted that should the students pay, the NSS will make GH¢5.3million without providing additional services to the prospective personnel.

The scheme defended the charge saying it has been in place for more than a decade.

Concerned NSS personnel declare strike

YEN.com.gh reported that some national service personnel declared an indefinite strike from Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The Concerned National Service Scheme Personnel Association of Ghana was behind the strike.

Their association cited the non-payment of their allowances for the past three months and that of trainees for the past five months as reasons for their strike.

The association said members are suffering dire financial situations due to the government's delays.

The scheme subsequently disbursed the April allowances to NSS personnel currently on strike.

