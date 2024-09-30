The Achimota Senior High School has taken pride in one of its former students, Prince Ganaku for his advocacy for the release of the anti-galamsey protesters

In an X post, the school said it was exceptionally proud of the exploits of Prince, who was part of the 2011 graduating class

Prince Ganaku is one of the leading lawyers representing the about 40 anti-galamsey protesters who were arrested and remanded last week

The Achimota Senior High School has commended one of its former students, Prince Ganaku for his spirited fight for the release of the Anti-Galamsey protesters.

Following the three-day anti-galamsey protest organised by the Democracy Hub on September 21 to 23, 2024, about 40 protesters were arrested and remanded into prison.

Achimota School commend alumnus for a spirited fight against the arrest of galamsey protesters. Photo credit: @AchimotaSchool/X.

One of the leading lawyers for the Democracy Hub, who are fighting for the release of the protesters, is Prince Ganaku.

In a post sighted on X, the Achimota School said they are proud of Prince Ganaku, an alumnus of the Achimota School.

Prince Ganaku graduated from the Achimota School in 2011 and has risen to become a lawyer.

"We are exceptionally proud of Akora Prince Ganaku @PrinceGanaku, Esq, OAA 2011 for his relentless defense of the rights of the people of this country 🇬🇭A living water to a thirsty land," the post on X wrote.

Former students of the school praise Prince

Former students of the school thronged the comment section of the post to praise Prince Ganaku.

@Naa_darkua said:

"One of the good people from our year group!"

@niieastwood_ also said:

"I will always say this; "my dad is a Policeman, and he's the reason I dislike the Police/Military"."

@fugutotheworld commented:

"But you didn’t want a student with raster to attend your school chale this life."

@KojoNhyiraa also commented:

"Charle so every notable person went to Achimota or what?"

Achimota School hails Tyrone Marghuy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Achimota school had congratulated Tyrone Marghuy for his academic achievement.

This comes after Tyrone Marghuy secured a scholarship to study at Penn University in the US.

The school's message garnered significant traction online, considering its history with Tyrone Marghuy.

Source: YEN.com.gh