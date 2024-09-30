A Ghanaian woman in Canada ended her marriage after five months due to her husband's controlling and narcissistic behaviour

Nana Yaa Yeboah explained that she ignored red flags, hoping they would disappear after the marriage, but it only got worse

Several social media users who watched the video sympathised with the Ghanaian lady and encouraged her to begin enjoying her life

Nana Yaa Yeboah, a Ghanaian woman living in Canada, shared what led to the dissolution of her marriage after only five months.

The woman said one of her biggest mistakes was agreeing to marry her husband, who lived in Ghana, while she was based overseas.

Nana Yaa Yeboah shares with DJ Nyaami why she divorced her husband five months into their marriage.

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana Yaa Yeboah said she ignored several red flags before marriage.

She explained that she thought things would improve after their marriage or when he joined her in Canada. However, that did not happen.

Nana Yaa indicated they were in a long-distance relationship for a while before marriage. Her ex-husband lived in Ghana, but they planned for him to join her in North America.

However, her man's character changed after they got married. She described her ex-husband as a narcissistic person who was entitled and had no empathy.

Nana Yaa then said one of her biggest regrets was marrying her ex-husband.

“My children’s father died, so I came to marry from Ghana. Someone linked him to me. We lasted only five months. There were a lot of red flags, especially in the communication. I realised that the person was a narcissist. He wanted to control me by not communicating.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on woman's failed marriage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Nana Yaa's story.

@bonwiretvgh1614 said:

"Beautiful, and intelligent woman Principled,awaken and a conscious lady.For relationships in these days,it takes grace.Nice listening to her.❤"

@salomeykoi8963 wrote:

"hmmm this marriage issue de3 only God can help us locate our destiny partners. Thanks for sharing your experience mum"

@fun-ck3br2zb3q said:

"Hmmmmm my own is the marriage thing oo, unless God😒... U are trying gal"

@daniel30appiah wrote:

"This 6 letter words eeeeeh "AWARE3" hmmmmm🤔"

@jacobblessing4598 said:

"Women should marry a man who does love them , but not to chose for themselves"

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh