A US-based Ghanaian woman who relocated back home to study nursing has graduated after four years

Afia Brayie, as she is known on TikTok, said she decided against strong opposition from friends and family to move to Ghana to study

She said she took the decision because it was difficult to combine schooling and raising kids in America

A Ghanaian woman, identified as Afia Brayie, who moved back home from abroad to pursue her dreams has marked a significant milestone.

Afia Brayie, the mother of two, graduated from the nursing school of KNUST recently.

A Ghanaian woman, Afia Brayie, graduates from KNUST's nursing school after relocating from the US to Ghana. Photo credit: @brayie_30/TikTok.

The young woman, who hails from the Ashanti Region, relocated to Ghana from the US with her kids to pursue her life-long dreams of becoming a professional nurse.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Brayie said she decided to go to school in Ghana rather than in the US because of her kids.

She explained that it was difficult to combine schooling and raising kids in the US, hence the hard decision to move back home.

"In America you are by yourself regardless of the fact that I had all my siblings there. So it was not easy at all," she said.

Recounting her four-year studies at the nursing school, Afia Brayie expressed mixed feelings.

"I feel like crying. I'm so excited but I feel like crying because the journey has not been easy at all--four years. When I cast my mind back to 2020 when my husband and I made the decision that I would come and study in Ghana, I had a lot of oppositions. Even my friends, my mom couldn't understand why I should leave the US to come and school in Ghana when most people want to school in the United States instead," she stated.

Netizens react to Afia Brayie video

Netizens who saw Afia Brayie's video on TikTok thronged to the comment section to congratulate her.

@Ahwenie said:

"One thing I’ve noticed in nursing in gh is that, they take notice of the irrelevant things but fail to do the most important thing. It’s full of bullying, envy and pettiness."

@KOYOU also said:

"Is a good financial decision pay less school fees with Les stress go back and earn more if u know u know."

@user3090567102285 commented:

"Congratulations for a successful journey. But the accent part nu, I didn’t hear any sound of accent ooo."

